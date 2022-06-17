Broker News

June 17, 2022

CSL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

In reviewing the outlook for global plasma supply and demand, Macquarie finds the earnings growth profile for CSL attractive out to FY24.

This is supported by an assumed recovery in plasma collection and benefits from the Rika platform as well as a contribution from Vifor.

The broker retains an Outperform rating  and lowers the target to $312.00 from $327.25, in line with revisions to earnings estimates to reflect revised timing in relation to completion of the Vifor transaction.

Sector: Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences.

 

Target price is $312.00.Current Price is $258.68. Difference: $53.32 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CSL meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

