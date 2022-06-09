ALX – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

After Australian infrastructure manager IFM purchased a 15% interest in Atlas Arteria, Morgans raises its target price to $8.10 (to match the on-market purchases) from $6.41. It’s thought Atlas Arteria will receive a takeover bid.

The broker retains its Hold rating and notes the potential for a takeover price to exceed the current share price.

Separately, the analyst raises its stand-alone valuation for the company to $6.47/share from $6.41.

Sector: Transportation.

Target price is $8.10.Current Price is $8.15. Difference: ($0.05) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ALX meets the Morgans target it will return approximately -1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).