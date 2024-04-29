Star Entertainment shuffles leadership

Embattled casino owner Star Entertainment (ASX:SGR) has again shuffled the deck chairs at the very top of the company, with under-fire executive chair David Foster exiting the position on Monday and existing director Anne Ward being named to replace him.

Star said Foster will remain on the board as an interim measure.

This is the second chair role that Foster has bailed from—last week, he stepped down as chair of regional bank Bendigo and Adelaide.

Ms. Ward was appointed a Star director in late 2022.

The company is also conducting a search for a permanent chief executive officer following the departure of Robbie Cooke in March. Earlier this year, Star's chief finance officer announced their resignation ahead of the announcement of the second NSW inquiry. Star said on Monday that Mr. Foster will also remain as a director of relevant subsidiary company boards until they can be reconstituted by individuals holding necessary regulatory approvals.