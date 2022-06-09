ASX – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

After assessing ASX’s distributed ledger technology (DLT) build, Macquarie feels any additional revenue opportunities are limited and the build is more about maintaining existing revenues.
Nonetheless, the broker highlights the ASX’ strong pricing power and diversification, which should be defensive in a volatile market. The Outperform rating and $94 target price are maintained.
Sector: Diversified Financials.
Target price is $94.00.Current Price is $79.12. Difference: $14.88 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ASX meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).