Broker News

June 9, 2022

ASX – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

After assessing ASX’s distributed ledger technology (DLT) build, Macquarie feels any additional revenue opportunities are limited and the build is more about maintaining existing revenues.

Nonetheless, the broker highlights the ASX’ strong pricing power and diversification, which should be defensive in a volatile market. The Outperform rating and $94 target price are maintained.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

 

Target price is $94.00.Current Price is $79.12. Difference: $14.88 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ASX meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

CWY – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Underperform

ALX – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

SCG – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

WBC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

ALX – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

LTR – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform