June 7, 2022

LTR – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

While an offtake agreement for the supply of spodumene concentrate from Kathleen Valley had already been announced, both Liontown Resources and Tesla have now released additional details in a full-form agreement.

Having already secured and agreement with LG Energy Solutions in May, Macquarie feels that securing a third and final offtake partner would be a near-term catalyst for the stock price. The Outperform rating and $2.50 target are retained.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $2.50.Current Price is $1.24. Difference: $1.26 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If LTR meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 50% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

