Broker News

June 7, 2022

DMP – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Credit Suisse downgrades FY22-24 forecasts on the back of currency translation for Japan and Europe. Nevertheless, the company’s strategy update was consistent with long-term growth assumptions.

The Asian strategy highlighted an increasing scale advantage as Domino’s Pizza Japan expanded to all prefectures in FY22. Franchisees in Japan also experienced improved profitability in FY22 compared with FY19.

Neutral maintained. Target is reduced to $71.66 from $87.80.

Sector: Consumer Services.

 

Target price is $71.66.Current Price is $66.20. Difference: $5.46 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If DMP meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

LTR – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

AKE – Morgans rates the stock as Add

TWE – UBS rates the stock as Buy

ILU – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

SHL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

ASX – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral