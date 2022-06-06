SHL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

Credit Suisse lowers the Australian base business pathology revenue estimates for FY23 by -6%. Stronger covid volumes in Germany lead to limited change in earnings estimates for FY22, reduced by just -3%.
The broker reduces the target to $39 from $40 and retains an Outperform rating.
Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.
Target price is $39.00.Current Price is $35.64. Difference: $3.36 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SHL meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).