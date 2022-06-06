ASX – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

ASX has raised its prices. Credit Suisse points out the ability to consistently raise prices is evidence of a strong market position in listings.

The is one of the highest quality across its coverage but remains fairly valued in the broker’s opinion. Pricing has been raised by 1-2% for annual, additional and subsequent listing fees, which is below fee increases from recent years.

Neutral rating maintained. Target is reduced to $85 from $86.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

Target price is $85.00.Current Price is $81.20. Difference: $3.80 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ASX meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).