The Week that Was – May 30-June 3, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 30 May, 2022

Should Investors Allocate to Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin and Ethereum? (video)

Fred Pye, CEO and Chairman of digital asset manager 3iQ, discusses the future of cryptocurrencies and the launch of two crypto ETFs in Australia based on Ethereum and Bitcoin.

AGL Bows to Pressure, Shelves Split

AGL Energy has called off its proposed splitting of the company into ‘good’ and ‘bad’ halves after facing growing shareholder opposition to the idea, led by Sydney billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes.

Tuesday 31 May, 2022

The Impact of Inflation and Interest Rates on Investments

AFIC’s David Grace comments on the recent change to RBA monetary policy and the positioning of AFIC’s portfolio of high-quality company investments in this environment.

Intrigue Surrounds Mop-Up Offer for Yancoal

Majority holder Yankuang has announced it is considering a bid for Yancoal to be satisfied through the issuance of convertible bonds, at a steep discount to the current share price.

Shell Project Takes ALP to the Crux of the Matter

Shell has provided an early test for the new ALP federal government, along with the expanded greens and independents who want faster climate change policy decisions.

Bubs Locks Down Mother of All Deals, A2 to Follow

Bubs Australia has struck a mega deal to send 1.25 million tins of baby formula to desperate parents in the US, and Monday saw A2 Milk join the rush and offer a deal of its own.

AGL Non-Split May Be Catalyst for Greater Change

The abandonment of its split proposal may mean AGL ends up accelerating the switch to greater use of renewables and gas much more quickly than previously thought.

Wednesday 1 June, 2022

No, We Are Not About to Return to 1970s-Style Inflation

Contrary to some reports about the current global economy, we are not on the cusp of a return to the 1970s inflation inferno. T. Rowe Price’s Nikolaj Schmidt explains why.

From Free Money to Free Fall

Fidelity Portfolio Manager James Abela breaks down what has been a tricky past six months and highlights some points for investors to keep an eye on moving forward.

Mallina’s Gold Adding Plenty of Green to De Grey

De Grey Mining’s emerging Mallina gold complex southeast of Port Hedland in the WA Pilbara has just seen another significant upgrade in its indicated and inferred gold resources.

Further Contraction Finally Forces Beijing’s Hand

Hours after data showed China’s economy remains in a contractionary phase, the government revealed a swag of policy changes designed to stimulate activity and turn it around.

Surge in Value of Imports to Limit 1Q22 GDP Growth

Today’s March quarter national accounts and GDP data will show growth slowing from the previous period, principally due to the surge in the value of selected imports.

Oz Housing Market Stays Cool, but Less Cold

The slide in home building approvals slowed in April following the steep swings over the previous three months, with the 2.4% drop a far better outcome than March’s 19.2% slump.

May 2022 Markets & Commodities Review

As one month rolls into the next, here’s a look at how the various global commodities and markets fared in May.

Woodside-BHPP Marriage Comes with Hefty Dowry

Woodside Energy says it has completed its merger with BHP’s oil and gas portfolio and new Woodside shares will start trading this week.

Thursday 2 June, 2022

More Rationalisation in Global Gold Sector

The second major takeover in the gold industry in a year will see South African miner Gold Fields buy Canada’s Yamana Gold to create the world’s fourth largest gold producer.

Goldmans Report Puts Fear of God into Metals Stocks

Shares in local metals stocks were hit hard in Wednesday trade thanks in part to a bearish report from Goldman Sachs on the price prospects of key EV battery components.

Good Luck Finding an Underground Engineer

Dion Hershan, Yarra CM’s Head of Australian Equities, provides his reflections on a recent trip to Western Australia and details three key challenges facing Australia’s resources sector.

Market Murmurs: ORG, S32

Wednesday’s ASX trading session has come and gone, with some major – and majorly bad – news for Origin Energy among the day’s tidings, along with expansion plans for South32.

What Does the End of a Pandemic Look Like?

As Covid-19 moves from pandemic to endemic, GAM’s Dr Jenna Denyes looks at how to identify whether we have reached the end of the pandemic and what we can expect from here.

Oz GDP Growth Slows but Still in Positive Territory

Australian economic growth slowed sharply in the March quarter from December’s multi-year high, but still managed to show a gain despite a constant flurry of adverse effects.

Friday 3 June, 2022

Why Are Lithium Stocks Under Pressure? (video)

At the end of a busy few days for the lithium space, FNN’s Tim McGowen takes a look at the various factors currently at play and what they might mean for the sector moving forward.

Bourse Discourse: IGO, WES, NCZ

On the ASX docket Thursday: IGO’s WSA takeover reaches its conclusion; a fairly nondescript investor presentation from Wesfarmers; and an old copper mine gets another life.

Record Inflation Could Trigger a Fresh Eurozone Crisis

As Magellan’s Michael Collins writes, any inflationary crunch in the Eurozone would centre on Italy, have no obvious solution and remind that the euro’s frailties are unaddressed.

Australia’s Impact on the U.S. Infant Milk Powder Crisis

Peter Milios looks at whether Bubs Australia and a2Milk are merely a temporary fix to the current US baby formula shortage or set to disrupt an oligopoly within the US market?

Aussie Exports Top $50 Billion for First Time

Australian exports hit a new all-time monthly high in April, edging over the $50bn mark for the first time and helping the trade surplus exceed $10bn for the first time since January.

OPEC+ Eases Price Pressures with Production Bump

OPEC+ on Thursday agreed to accelerate oil production in July and August, as Saudi Arabia bowed to US pressure to cool a crude price rally that has threatened to stall the global economy.