TerraCom: From debt to dividends

In the space of 18 months TerraCom (ASX: TER) has moved from a highly indebted coal company to one now with the potential to pay dividends. The remarkable turnaround in the coal price is driving exceptional earnings for TerraCom, as coal looks likely to have one of the longest and most profitable funerals of any commodity.

TER Executive Chairman Craig Ransley discusses drivers behind the company’s performance and share price over the past year with ShareCafe’s Tim McGowen.

TerraCom Limited (ASX: TER) is an emerging company originating as a resource explorer with a large portfolio of operating assets in Australia and South Africa. We are currently enacting a growth strategy towards delivering a mid-tier diversified operating and trading business and have a global focus on the development of a high yielding diversified asset portfolio for investors.