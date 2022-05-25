Broker News

May 25, 2022

CGF – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Challenger reaffirmed its guidance metrics at its investor day and expects returns and margins will benefit from higher recent bond yields and wider spreads.

Morgans likes the new strategy idea that the company’s SaaS Investment Administration platform can/will compete against the likes of State Street, via providing a better service at a lower cost.

Morgans maintains its Add rating and raises its target price to $8.21 from $8.14.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

 

Target price is $8.21.Current Price is $7.53. Difference: $0.68 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CGF meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

PRN – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

TLC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

IDX -Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

IPL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

BWX – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

WPL – UBS rates the stock as Neutral