Broker News

May 20, 2022

WEB – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Total transaction value (TTV), revenue and cashflow were all beats compared to Morgans forecasts, when Webjet unveiled FY22 results. May is tracking ahead of April, the most profitable month since March 2020, with all business segments profitable.

Management is sticking with a target of returning to pre-covid booking levels in the 2H of 2023. The broker maintains its Add rating and marginally decreases its target price to $6.55 from $6.60.

Sector: Retailing.

 

Target price is $6.55.Current Price is $5.87. Difference: $0.68 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If WEB meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

CGF – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

RKN – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

BLD – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

MGR – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

SMR – Morgans rates the stock as Add

HLS – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform