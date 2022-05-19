Broker News

May 19, 2022

SMR – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgans initiates coverage of Stanmore Resources with an Add rating and $3.80 target price. The recent announcement to acquire BHP Group’s ((BHP)) 80% interest in BHP Mitsui Coal lifts the company’s metallurgical coal production to number seven globally.

The broker suggests the transaction transforms Stanmore Resources’ operating scale and risk profile and there is now dividend upside potential. It’s thought a smooth integration of BHP Mitsui Coal will pave the way for more coal sector acquisitions.

Sector: Energy.

 

Target price is $3.80.Current Price is $2.65. Difference: $1.15 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SMR meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 30% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

BLD – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

MGR – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

HLS – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

JHX – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

UMG – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

QUB – Morgans rates the stock as Hold