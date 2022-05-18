Broker News

May 18, 2022

HLS – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

Ahead of the strategy day for Healius on May 20, Macquarie refreshes its forecasts.

While near-term base pathology volumes/benefits have been impacted by covid, the broker forecasts a growth recovery in FY23, with margins aided by the sustainable improvement program.

After allowing for earnings revisions and an updated Macquarie risk-free rate, the target falls to $5.20 from $5.40, while valuation appeal sees the Outperform rating kept.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

 

Target price is $5.40.Current Price is $4.15. Difference: $1.25 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If HLS meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

