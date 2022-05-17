Broker News

May 17, 2022

SCG – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

Macquarie observes customer visits and sales are recovering in shopping centres and the total portfolio is now at 88% of pre-pandemic levels.

The broker remains sceptical whether retail landlords will be able to pass through CPI +2% growth in rents, given the headwinds facing the consumer and the longer term structural changes to retail.

Amid the sell-off across the sector the broker increases its shareholder return estimates, yet on a relative basis Scentre Group remains the lowest. Underperform maintained. Target is $2.85.

 

Target price is $2.85.Current Price is $2.86. Difference: ($0.01) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SCG meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

