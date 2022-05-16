ATA – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

Atturra has upgraded underlying earnings (EBITDA) guidance by around 13%, and announced the acquisition of Perth-based Hayes, an OpenText/ECM specialist for $12m.

Morgans attributes the upgraded guidance to stronger results in March and April and less impact from the Federal election than originally envisaged. A one-off gain from completing a project under budget in the 4Q also contributed.

Following the acquisition, the broker removes a 10cps premium in the target price for future acquistions and after upgrading earnings estimates (offset by downgraded peer multiples), the target falls to $0.72 from $0.78. The rating is downgraded to Hold from Add on valuation.

Sector: Software & Services.

