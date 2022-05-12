Stealth Global: Strong sales growth with expectations of $100m revenue p.a.

Mike Arnold, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Stealth Global (ASX: SGI) discusses the company’s recently-released trading update.
Stealth Global Holdings Limited is one of Australia’s largest industrial distribution groups combining company owned and independent retailer assets, providing more than 1 million products, supplies, parts, and accessories to business, trade, and retail customers.
As a pure play industrial distributor, the groups broad-line product range includes industrial, tools, safety, PPE, workwear, hardware, building, construction, truck & trailer, automotive, electrical, materials handling, cleaning & janitorial, tapes, workplace consumables and other related products and services.
Stealth operates across the end-to-end supply chain, covering business, trade, retail, service and the specialist wholesale sector, serving customers of all sizes from a broad collection of industries including commercial, mining, resources, industrial, government, transport, automotive, agriculture, building, construction, manufacturing, engineering, trade and retail consumers.