Broker News

May 11, 2022

AMC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Amcor’s recently announced next-generation PET bottle technology will allow the production of hot-fill containers with -30% less plastic resin and energy. Credit Suisse notes the new tech targets the hot-fill beverage market, which it assumes accounts for 10% of company sales.

The broker also assume Amcor holds around 45% US hot-fill beverage market share by volume, with a total addressable market of $2.6bn, with previous innovation allowing the company to gain market share.

Noting Amcor is currently trading above major packaging peers, Credit Suisse retains a Neutral rating and target price of $17.00.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $17.00.Current Price is $18.18. Difference: ($1.18) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AMC meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately -7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

RELATED COMPANIESTagged

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ALL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

REA – UBS rates the stock as Buy

AGL – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

PDL – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

WBC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

BST – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform