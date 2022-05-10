Broker News

May 10, 2022

BST – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

Best & Less Group’s second half sales to date are down -7.0%, impacted by omicron and floods, but Macquarie notes June Q sales to date are up 2.1% on a record performance in key kids’ and baby departments in April.

The retailer has managed to stock for winter despite shipping delays.

The broker retains Outperform and a $4.10 target, noting the attractiveness of lower price point retailers in the current environment, particularly in baby/kids apparel etc, which is relatively less discretionary and also subject to repeat purchasing.

Sector: Retailing.

 

Target price is $4.10.Current Price is $3.08. Difference: $1.02 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BST meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

