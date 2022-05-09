Broker News

May 9, 2022

BHP – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Macquarie believes BHP Group’s valuation multiples could expand after the planned Petroleum demerger. It’s thought previous investor interest was suppresed due to strict ESG mandates. The analyst estimates the group’s dividend franking  rate of 100% will remain.

The broker likes the company’s organic opportunities with a bias to the future facing commodities, such as copper and nickel, and maintains its Outperform rating. The target price of $60 is unchanged.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $60.00.Current Price is $46.80. Difference: $13.20 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BHP meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

NAB – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

REA – Morgans rates the stock as Add

ABC – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

QBE – Morgans rates the stock as Add

AKE – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

NHC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform