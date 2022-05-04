Broker News

May 4, 2022

CTD – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

After a strong run for Corporate Travel Management’s share price, Citi downgrades its rating to Neutral from Buy due to a more balanced risk/reward profile.

The analyst anticipates less upside risk for the company’s earnings over the next 12-18 months. Also, it’s estimated that management’s earnings guidance is still materially short of the consensus forecast.

Some future headwinds the broker lists include a higher (lower-margin) domestic mix in total transaction value (TTV), and a slow ramp-up in International capacity. The target falls to $25.49 from $28.05.

Sector: Consumer Services.

 

Target price is $25.49.Current Price is $24.96. Difference: $0.53 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CTD meets the Citi target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

WOW – UBS rates the stock as Sell

ING – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

ASB – Citi rates the stock as Buy

ORG – UBS rates the stock as Buy

RCW – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Hold

NTO – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight