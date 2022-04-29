The Week that Was – April 25-29, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Wednesday 27 April, 2022

Tech Talk: Software and Start-Ups (video)

Alphinity IM Portfolio Manager Trent Masters shares his thoughts from the month and the key takeaways from the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom conference.

A Strategic Case for Commodities

MFS explains how commodities can be an important diversifier during periods of higher inflation and why the asset class could be an integral component of multi-asset portfolios.

Oil & Gas Outtakes: WPL, BPT

External pressures and the market’s bearish mood totally quashed any positive sentiment to be gleaned from upbeat quarterly updates released on Tuesday by Woodside and Beach Energy.

South32 Remains on Track for Strong Year

South32 maintained its June 30 guidance after strong reports from its alumina, aluminium, nickel and coking coal operations in the March quarter added to the record half year performance.

Ticker Talk: UMG, BUB, EML

Some days companies can release bad news into a strong market and get away with it. As United Malt, Bubs Australia and EML Payments all discovered, yesterday was not one of those days.

Nufarm Confirms Guidance Despite Writedown

Nufarm shares did relatively well yesterday despite revealing a small writedown on the value of its business in Russia and Ukraine while confirming earnings guidance given in February.

Thursday 28 April, 2022

Northern Star Hit Hard on Falling Output, Rising Costs

Shares in gold miner Northern Star fell more than 5% yesterday as the company missed output forecasts at its flagship Kalgoorlie SuperPit and warned investors of rising production costs.

Good News Rolls On for Syrah with Strong Quarterly

An upbeat quarterly report from Syrah Resources, which earlier this month moved closer to a $US107 million loan from the US government to help build a key graphite processing plant.

AMP – Dexus Deal Consummated at Last

AMP has sold its real estate and domestic infrastructure equity business to Dexus FM in a deal valued at about $250 million, and is still looking to offload other parts of its shrunken empire.

Rate Fate in RBA Hands after High CPI Reading

Ignore the as-expected high March quarter inflation readings released by the ABS on Wednesday and instead focus on what the Reserve Bank will do with them at its May meeting next week.

Boardroom Musical Chairs at CBA and TRS

Changes afoot at both ends of the spectrum with the Commonwealth Bank getting a new chair and retailer The Reject Shop in the market for a new CEO after a surprise departure.

Stock Story: Nestlé

Magellan explains how the Swiss giant with a history stretching to 1866 has, under CEO Mark Schneider, used innovation that enhances everyday brands to strengthen its moat.

Bond Markets and House Prices: Something’s gotta give

Janus Henderson’s Jay Sivapalan and Dinesh Kuhadas discuss how realistic the market’s cash rate expectations are given the potential for harm to the economy and financial stability.

Ausbil Celebrates 25 Years (video)

Paul Xiradis, Executive Chair and Chief Investment Officer of Ausbil Investment Management, discusses portfolio positioning in the current climate and the outlook for Australian equities.

Friday 29 April, 2022

Spanish Fling Paying Immediate Dividends for Sandfire

Sandfire Resources’ big move into the Spanish base metal sector has produced results straight away with the company now very confident about meeting its updated June 30 estimates.

Coles Update Confirms Price Pressures

Coles’ quarterly trading update on Thursday provided a timely confirmation of the ubiquity of rising cost pressures and their upward effect on consumers’ ongoing cost of living.

Higher Costs Take Some of the Gloss off Strong Fortescue Report

A mixed March quarter production report from Fortescue Metals with high production guidance for the year but also higher costs and a further delay for the Ironbridge magnetite project.

Market On Board with AMP Asset Sale Strategy

AMP shares enjoyed their best day for months yesterday after it sold the rest of its asset management business to a New York investment firm in a deal worth at least $462 million.

ABx Serving Up Rare Earth Treats for Investors

Among the various projects it currently has on the go, Tasmanian-based miner ABx Group is serving up rare earth treats for investors from its four Tasmanian super magnet metals prospects.

Superbugs Are Outsmarting Antibiotics

As Magellan Investment Specialist Michael Collins explains, a market failure means pharmaceutical companies are failing to address the threat of increasingly drug-resistant “Superbugs”.

Apple, Amazon Comments Put Markets in a Tizz

A negative post-results briefing from Apple and pointed comments from Amazon about cost and supply problems turned what had been a positive day on US markets into an ugly afterhours rout.