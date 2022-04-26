Funds / Markets / Technology / Video

April 26, 2022

Tech Talk: Software and Start-Ups

By Alphinity Investment Management | More Articles by Alphinity Investment Management

 

San Francisco – the city where everyone you meet is either a software engineer or has options in a start up. Trent Masters shares his thoughts from the month and the key takeaways from the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom conference.

