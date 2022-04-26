A Strategic Case for Commodities

by Benjamin R. Nastou, CFA – Portfolio Manager / Natalie I. Shapiro, Ph.D. – Portfolio Manager / Trisha Guchait – Quant Research Analyst

In the last 30 years, the United States has experienced a prolonged period of low and stable inflation, which has been accompanied by falling interest rates, and expanding multiples and profit margins creating a favorable environment for stock and bond investors. This low inflation environment has been challenged post-Covid, as the Consumer Price Index, which measures the average change in prices over time, rose as a result of supply chain disruptions and surging demand, reaching the highest level since 1990. With the recent prolonged spike in inflation, it is important to understand the effects of higher inflation on traditional investment portfolios.

Inflationary spikes are a concern for investors, in both stocks and bonds (especially those more reliant on fixed income). For bond investors, inflation lowers the purchasing power of cash flows, and is typically accompanied by rising yields and falling bond prices. For equity investors inflation is typically accompanied by falling multiples and may also be associated with compressed profit margins, both of which challenge equities.

However, while stocks and bonds have been challenged during inflationary periods, commodities and other real assets have performed well during these periods and may potentially play an important diversifying role in portfolios.

During periods of high inflation such as the 1970s, which had a 6.8% average inflation rate, commodities tended to generate large positive returns. While we do not foresee a return to the extended high inflation of the ’70s, we do believe that shorter- term spikes in inflation, such as those highlighted in the shaded regions in Exhibit 1, may have significant impacts on portfolios, particularly for those investors with shorter time horizons who are unable to weather significant drawdowns. During the periods shaded below, commodities were strongly correlated with inflation. Commodity investments were beneficiaries in these types of inflationary environments and posted strong returns.