Broker News

April 28, 2022

NUF – UBS rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Nufarm has guided to strong earnings growth of roughly 40% at the guidance-midpoint at its trading update, says UBS, well above consensus forecasts.

Good agricultural conditions and favourable commodity prices contributed to the jump. The company also guided to a first-half skew.

UBS upgrades EPS forecasts 19% in FY22 and 12% in FY23.

Buy rating retained, UBS considering the valuation to be undemanding. Target price rises to $7.90 from $6.73.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $7.90.Current Price is $6.59. Difference: $1.31 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NUF meets the UBS target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ILU – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

NAB – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

BPT – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

S32 – UBS rates the stock as Buy

ORA – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

S32 – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform