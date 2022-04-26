DOW – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

Downer EDI is expected to outline its opportunities when the investor briefing is held on April 27 although the disruptions caused by covid and wet weather on the east coast are expected to be canvassed as well.

Credit Suisse expects weakness in the share price in the short term but retains a Neutral rating as the issues should not impact on FY23. Target is steady at $5.40.

Sector: Commercial & Professional Services.

Target price is $5.40.Current Price is $5.25. Difference: $0.15 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If DOW meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).