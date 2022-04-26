Broker News

April 26, 2022

DOW – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Downer EDI is expected to outline its opportunities when the investor briefing is held on April 27 although the disruptions caused by covid and wet weather on the east coast are expected to be canvassed as well.

Credit Suisse expects weakness in the share price in the short term but retains a Neutral rating as the issues should not impact on FY23. Target is steady at $5.40.

Sector: Commercial & Professional Services.

 

Target price is $5.40.Current Price is $5.25. Difference: $0.15 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If DOW meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

REH – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

COL – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

CGF – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

AWC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

MP1 – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

WHC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform