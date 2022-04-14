Broker News

April 14, 2022

VEA – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

The Board of Viva Energy has approved $300m of funding to upgrade its Geelong Refinery’s processing capability to produce Ultra-Low Sulphur Gasoline. Credit Suisse notes the cost is around $50m higher than the prior company estimate.

The Federal government’s contribution of $125m is unchanged.

In an acquisition complementary to the refining operations, the company also announced an agreement to acquire LyondellBasell Australia, a Geelong-based polymer manufacturer and distributor.

The broker retains its Outperform rating and $2.57 target price.

Sector: Energy.

 

Target price is $2.57.Current Price is $2.64. Difference: ($0.07) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If VEA meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately -3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

AFG – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

GDG – Morgans rates the stock as Add

AWC – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

AGL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

PXS – Morgans rates the stock as Speculative Buy

ABC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight