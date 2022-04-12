Markets / Potash / Shares / Video

April 12, 2022

Trigg’s Potash Resources Helping Secure Australian Food Supply

By Staff Writers | More Articles by Staff Writers

 

Trigg Mining Limited (ASX:TMG) CEO and Managing Director Keren Paterson discusses the global demand for potash, the difference between sulphate of potash and muriate of potash, and the company’s flagship project at Lake Throssell in Western Australia.

 

Trigg Mining is looking to secure Australia’s sustainable agriculture future through the exploration of essential potassium fertiliser, sulphate of potash (SOP), necessary for global food production and human nutrition. SOP provides essential macro nutrients for plant growth without any detrimental elements, such as chloride found in muriate of potash (MOP). In addition, SOP can be produced sustainably through the solar evaporation of potassium-rich hypersaline brine water, without the need for large open pits or waste-rock dumps.

The Trigg Mining SOP Projects are located nearby established energy and transport infrastructure for access to Australian and international agricultural markets, approximately 170 km east of Laverton in WA and including the high-grade discovery at Lake Throssell and a JORC Compliant Mineral Resource at Lake Rason.

