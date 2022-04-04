Stelar Metals (ASX: SLB) – Webinar presentation

Colin Skidmore – CEO – Stelar Metals has assembled a range of copper and zinc metal exploration projects in order to meet the demand from the technology, battery and renewable energy markets as the world moves towards a low-emission future.
