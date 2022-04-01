Broker News

April 1, 2022

BHP – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Elevated iron-ore and coking coal spot prices look to support a earnings growth for BHP Group in the coming years according to Macquarie. The broker notes heightened pricing could drive a 64% and 147% increase to earnings forecasts for FY23 and FY24.

Elsewhere, further near-term cash outflow may be required for the Samarco project, with a proposal to cap repair costs at US$2.4bn likely requiring additional capital from BHP Group and its joint venture partner. BHP Group has contributed US$2.2bn in cash to date.

The Outperform rating and target price of $61.00 are retained.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $61.00.Current Price is $52.44. Difference: $8.56 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BHP meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

BOQ – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

IPL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

STO – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

TAH – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

CPU – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

APE – UBS rates the stock as Buy