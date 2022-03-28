ATA – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Morgans initiates coverage on IT services company Atturra with an Add rating and $0.78 target price. The company provides expertise across a range of specialist in-demand IT areas for many of Australia’s largest private and public organisations.

High demand for services including cloud, remote working and general digitisation trends are set to benefit the company, according to the analyst.

The broker cautions there may be share price volatility as the company has a limited trading history on the ASX and limited share trading liquidity.

Sector: Software & Services.

Target price is $0.78.Current Price is $0.69. Difference: $0.09 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ATA meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).