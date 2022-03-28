3D Oil (ASX: TDO) – Webinar Presentation

<style>.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; height: auto; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: ; }</style><div class=’embed-container’><iframe src=’https://player.vimeo.com/video/692890672′ frameborder=’0′ webkitAllowFullScreen mozallowfullscreen allowFullScreen></iframe></div>
Noel Newell – Directors & Executive Team – 3D Oil Limited was motivated by an initial focus on the Gippsland Basin, which has been one of the most prolific oil and gas producing region in Australia.