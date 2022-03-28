3D Oil (ASX: TDO) – Webinar Presentation

Despite a sharp bounce, the Laybuy Group (LBY) share price has fallen 43% over the last 3 weeks, since reporting its 1H FY22 results on 23 November. While the interim result was below expectation in some areas, the business overall is still well-positioned and tracking very positively. The extreme market reaction since the result is wholly inconsistent with this outlook.

Broader issues around the BNPL sector and removal from the All Technology Index may be reasons for a de-rating, but LBY has already been trading at multiples materially below peers for some time. After the last 3 weeks, the market’s valuation of LBY is looking even more attractive than previously.