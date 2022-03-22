Broker News

March 22, 2022

AMC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

Credit Suisse sees no immediate impact from proposed changes to the Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive (PPWD), by the European Commission.

While the company derives 25% of revenue from its Western European flexible packaging operations, it could take many years for developments to unfold, explains the analyst.

The amended PPWD could tighten definitions of recyclabiity and labelling, notes the broker, which could incentivise Amcor’s customers to invest in waste management schemes.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $16.00.Current Price is $15.50. Difference: $0.50 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AMC meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

