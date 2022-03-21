S32 – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

South32 is trading on free cash flow yields of 47% and 36% for FY23 and FY24, and Macquarie believes this metric is a good proxy for future total shareholder returns.

After incorporating a free cash flow payout ratio of 90%, the total shareholder return could be around $800m, or 45% higher than the broker is currently estimating.

Macquarie maintains its Outperform rating and $7 target price.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $7.00.Current Price is $4.94. Difference: $2.06 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If S32 meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 29% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).