DNR Capital Income Strategy Market Update

Portfolio Manager for the DNR Capital Australian Equities Income Portfolio and Fund, Scott Kelly, provides a current market update for income equities. Scott discusses how the strategy is currently positioned in addition to the effects of the Russian invasion and rising inflation on the current market.

The DNR Capital Australian Equities Income Portfolio is a Separately Managed Account (SMA) that aims to outperform the S&P/ASX 200 Industrials Accumulation Index and deliver higher levels of income (before fees) over a rolling three-year period by investing primarily in ASX listed securities with a focus on those included in the S&P/ASX 200. It is style neutral with a focus on quality and sustained income growth.