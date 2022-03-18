Funds / Markets / Video

March 18, 2022

DNR Capital Income Strategy Market Update

By Scott Kelly | More Articles by Scott Kelly

 

Portfolio Manager for the DNR Capital Australian Equities Income Portfolio and Fund, Scott Kelly, provides a current market update for income equities. Scott discusses how the strategy is currently positioned in addition to the effects of the Russian invasion and rising inflation on the current market.

 

The DNR Capital Australian Equities Income Portfolio is a Separately Managed Account (SMA) that aims to outperform the S&P/ASX 200 Industrials Accumulation Index and deliver higher levels of income (before fees) over a rolling three-year period by investing primarily in ASX listed securities with a focus on those included in the S&P/ASX 200. It is style neutral with a focus on quality and sustained income growth.

About Scott Kelly

Scott Kelly joined DNR Capital in August 2015 and is Portfolio Manager for the Australian Equities Income Portfolio. He is also responsible for the investment research of the telecommunications, transport, utilities, infrastructure, and media sectors.

