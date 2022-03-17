SUN – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Following an update by Suncorp Group on the impact of east coast floods, Morgans makes only minor FY22 EPS downgrades due to a slightly higher hazard budget. The target slips to $13.14 from $13.19.

The Add rating is kept as the broker sees upside on solid current underlying business momentum and the group’s cost-out plan into FY23.

Sector: Insurance.

Target price is $13.14.Current Price is $11.12. Difference: $2.02 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SUN meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).