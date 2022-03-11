Broker News

March 11, 2022

MP1 – Citi rates the stock as Buy

Citi doesn’t expect a material revenue impact from key channel partner Digital Realty launching what is effectively a white-label of the
Megaport platform (a new SDN platform). There’s thought to be a low likelihood of existing Megaport customer switching.

The broker retains its Buy rating and $20.20 target price.

Sector: Software & Services.

 

Target price is $20.20.Current Price is $13.82. Difference: $6.38 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If MP1 meets the Citi target it will return approximately 32% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

