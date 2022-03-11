MP1 – Citi rates the stock as Buy

Scoping Study determines 4.5-year payback for transformational Lake Throssell project

• Trigg Mining has announced completion of a Scoping Study on the economic potential of its flagship Lake Throssell Sulphate of Potash project. The results demonstrate a compelling business case for the development of a major new long-life, sustainable SOP project, with strong financial returns.

• Lake Throssell will produce 245ktpa SOP once ramped up, over an initial life of mine of 21 years. The estimated operating cash costs of $341/t SOP are low by global standards, and would place Lake Throssell in the lowest-cost quartile of the global SOP industry cost curve, based on CRU analysis.

• Based on the new information released in the Scoping Study, we have updated our forecasts for the Lake Throssell project. We derive a DCF equity value for TMG of $0.37 per share, with potential upside as its projects de-risk through further development stages. We note TMG’s projects still remain in relatively early stages with associated higher levels of risk and uncertainty.