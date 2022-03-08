Broker News

March 8, 2022

MGH – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgans considers Maas Group has laid the foundations for further strong growth over FY23 and FY24,following the acquisition of a large-scale residential development site in Rockhampton, QLD.

The transaction increases the group’s development pipeline by 40% and diversifies the business by geography, points out the analyst.

The broker likes the strong medium-term growth outlook and retains the Add rating. The target rises to $5.90 from $5.85.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $5.90.Current Price is $4.37. Difference: $1.53 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If MGH meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

BSL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

GOR – UBS rates the stock as Buy

AMC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

AGL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

RSG – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

WPL – UBS rates the stock as Buy