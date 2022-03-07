WPL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

After UBS takes into account the flow-on impact from higher European energy prices as a result of the Ukranian conflict, Woodside remains the second most preferred Australian energy exposure, behind Santos ((STO)).

Despite this, the broker points out the company’s earnings have the highest leverage to spot LNG . The Buy price and $29 target are retained.

Sector: Energy.

Target price is $29.00.Current Price is $31.42. Difference: ($2.42) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If WPL meets the UBS target it will return approximately -8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).