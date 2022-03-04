What Surging Lithium Pricing Means for Lake Resources

Corporate Connect analyst Di Brookman has this week released an updated research report on Australian lithium developer Lake Resources (ASX: LKE), which discusses surging lithium prices, successful infill drilling at Kachi (net 75%) and the opening of the resource at depth.

This report is now available for download on the LKE company page.

Lake Resources NL (ASX: LKE; OTC: LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects cover 200 sq km in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world’s lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

An Australian public company, Lake aims to become an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium. Lake’s projects are readily scalable and its battery-quality product is in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle (EV) makers and battery makers worldwide.