Broker News

March 3, 2022

A2M – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

In an update on a2 Milk Company’s China performance, Credit Suisse notes the company continues to improve its consumer messaging in the region, with a stronger focus on key opinion leaders and consumer-preferred ingredients.

While many daigous remain in China given border closures, the channel has adapted with many fulfilling demand by ordering from Australian popup shops.

The Neutral rating and target price of $5.75 are retained.

Sector: Food, Beverage & Tobacco.

 

Target price is $5.75.Current Price is $5.50. Difference: $0.25 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If A2M meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

CHN – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

NEC – UBS rates the stock as Buy

SIG – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

NWS – UBS rates the stock as Buy

WPR – Morgans rates the stock as Add

ANZ – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight