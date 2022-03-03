A2M – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

In an update on a2 Milk Company’s China performance, Credit Suisse notes the company continues to improve its consumer messaging in the region, with a stronger focus on key opinion leaders and consumer-preferred ingredients.

While many daigous remain in China given border closures, the channel has adapted with many fulfilling demand by ordering from Australian popup shops.

The Neutral rating and target price of $5.75 are retained.

Sector: Food, Beverage & Tobacco.

Target price is $5.75.Current Price is $5.50. Difference: $0.25 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If A2M meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).