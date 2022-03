Hear from Ryan Joyce, Head of Technology, Communications and Media as he provides his view on the current valuation of the tech sector and why 2020 and 2021 created the ‘perfect storm’. Ryan takes a deeper dive into the changes taking place at Meta (formerly Facebook) and shares some news announced at Alibaba’s recent investor day.

The Magellan Global Fund offers investors the opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global equity fund. The Fund aims to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term while minimising the risk of permanent capital loss. There is also a listed version available under the ASX ticker code MGF.