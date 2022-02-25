Broker News

February 25, 2022

LOV – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Nothing short of remarkable, says Mogans. Sales growth of 21.5% for Lovisa Holdings, an accelerated store rollout and increased margins led to a 59% jump in earnings — 20% above the broker’s forecast.

A gross margin that goes up when all around are suffering from supply constraints and cost pressures was not something the broker expected, although some crafty forex hedging very much helped.

Lovisa may just prove to be one of the biggest success stories in Australian retail, Morgans suggests. With ambitious new leadership in place, the broker believes now is the time Lovisa steps up to become a global force.

Investment will be needed to expand the network in the US and Europe and to take it into new markets, but the returns could be “stellar”. Add retained, target rises to $24.00 from $22.24.

Sector: Retailing.

 

Target price is $24.00.Current Price is $18.50. Difference: $5.50 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If LOV meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

RHC – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

AGI – UBS rates the stock as Sell

SGP – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

CCX – UBS rates the stock as Buy

RIO – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

APA – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight