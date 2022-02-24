Broker News

February 24, 2022

RIO – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

With Rio Tinto’s full year result mostly as Morgans expected, the focus now turns to operational and cost pressures on multiple fronts and stubbornly high capex. As a result a Hold rating is maintained, while the target price rises to $107 from $102.

While the company raised its payout ratio and delivered a US$4.79 final dividend, it was still shy of the analyst’s US$4.94 estimate, though consensus was for US$4.57.

Guidance points to some volume gains from iron ore and copper versus a material step up in opex, notes the broker.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $107.00.Current Price is $119.87. Difference: ($12.87) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If RIO meets the Morgans target it will return approximately -12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

