Broker News

February 21, 2022

CWN – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Crown Resorts December-half result disappointed Macquarie due13.10 to covid.

The broker expects earnings will recover by mid 2022 and anticipates Crown Sydney gaming will open in the June quarter.

But the result is fairly academic given Macquarie sees little risk of the Blackstone $13.10 takeover not proceeding, the broker expecting the gap between the share price and takeover price will narrow once regulatory approval is received.

FY22 earnings (EBITDA) forecasts fall -25% in FY22 and -6% in FY23.

Neutral rating retained. Target price is steady at $13.10.

Sector: Consumer Services.

 

Target price is $12.60.Current Price is $12.31. Difference: $0.29 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CWN meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

IRE – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

ABP – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

ORG – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

BLX – Citi rates the stock as Buy

CWY – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

TLS – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight