FMG – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

Fortescue Metal Group’s 1H result was close to Morgans expectations. There was no change to FY22 guidance for production, unit costs and capex. The dividend ($0.86) fell at a greater rate than earnings as the payout ratio fell to 70% from 80%.

After the analyst updates forecasts for the result, increasing 2H expense assumptions and raises estimated cash costs (C1), the target price falls to $18.80 from $20.20.

The broker anticipates a difficult outlook given declining iron ore prices, increasing low-grade discounts, and severe cost headwinds. Hold.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $18.80.Current Price is $21.15. Difference: ($2.35) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If FMG meets the Morgans target it will return approximately -12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).