Broker News

February 16, 2022

SEK – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

In the wake of Seek’s 1H result, which exceeded consensus revenue forecasts by 4%, Morgans lifts FY22 and FY23 EPS forecasts after also factoring-in upwardly-revised guidance. The target price rises to $32.33 from $31.73.

Aided by record job advertisements and depth penetration, Seek A&NZ put in a very strong performance, highlights the analyst.

The broker estimates margin upside will be constrained by an investment pull-forward and retains a Hold rating.

Sector: Commercial & Professional Services.

 

Target price is $32.33.Current Price is $29.47. Difference: $2.86 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SEK meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

HLS – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

DXS – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

ANN – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

AZJ – Morgans rates the stock as Add

BEN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

JBH – UBS rates the stock as Neutral