ANN – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

Ansell’s pre-released 1H results contained few surprises for Morgans. The timing of recovery from the (faster-than-expected) slowing of demand for PPE and covid disruptions are considered uncertain, and the Hold rating is maintained.

While the broker’s FY22 profit forecast rises, FY23 and FY24 estimates fall by up to -7.5% due to lower margins. The target price eases to $27.53 from $28.95.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Target price is $27.53.Current Price is $25.47. Difference: $2.06 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ANN meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).