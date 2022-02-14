Commodities / Corporate Connect Research / Markets / Shares

February 14, 2022

TerraCom’s Debt Repayment Well Ahead of Expectations

By Research Reports | More Articles by Research Reports

Our research house Corporate Connect has today released an updated report on thermal coal producer TerraCom Limited (ASX: TER).

 This research note explores the three areas that Corporate Connect believes will drive share price performance on TerraCom in CY2022: 

• Production and Sales – we are confident that the current production forecasts for Blair Athol remain very achievable 

• Debt Repayment – we believe that the required principal and interest payments on the Euroclear Bond will be met on schedule. Further to this, at current export thermal coal prices, all debt commitments could possibly be met by the end of SepQ22 – a full quarter ahead of schedule

• Coal Price forecasts – we are comfortable that CY2022 will continue to see strong thermal coal prices and believe that the average price for Newcastle Benchmark could be as high as US$170/tonne

 

To download a copy of this report, please visit the Terracom company page via the button below.

 

 

About Research Reports

View more articles by Research Reports →

More Related Articles

Oil Markets – Sorry, I Forgot to Drill

Timing Couldn’t Be Better for Run on Aussie Ore

Commodities Corner: Bubbling Crude

Gold in the Midst of an Existential Crisis

Miners with Major Ambitions

EV / Lithium Space Powers on Relentlessly