TerraCom’s Debt Repayment Well Ahead of Expectations

Our research house Corporate Connect has today released an updated report on thermal coal producer TerraCom Limited (ASX: TER).

This research note explores the three areas that Corporate Connect believes will drive share price performance on TerraCom in CY2022:

• Production and Sales – we are confident that the current production forecasts for Blair Athol remain very achievable

• Debt Repayment – we believe that the required principal and interest payments on the Euroclear Bond will be met on schedule. Further to this, at current export thermal coal prices, all debt commitments could possibly be met by the end of SepQ22 – a full quarter ahead of schedule

• Coal Price forecasts – we are comfortable that CY2022 will continue to see strong thermal coal prices and believe that the average price for Newcastle Benchmark could be as high as US$170/tonne

To download a copy of this report, please visit the Terracom company page via the button below.