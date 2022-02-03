Magnis Energy Technologies: Hitting Goals and Kicking Goals

Since Corporate Connect initiated coverage on Magnis Energy Technologies (ASX: MNS) in December 2021, MNS has made four material announcements, most recently the game-changing launch of the Lithium Slim Energy Reserve (LiSER) battery platform, which supports C4V’s growing Extra Fast Charge (EFC) capability.

This latest announcement has prompted Corporate Connect analyst Di Brookman to today release an updated research report on MNS, reiterating the 12-month price target of $1.34 on the stock.

Magnis aims to become a leading global producer of next-generation green credentialed Lithium-Ion Battery (LIB) cells, enabling the future energy requirements of the world, the global storage of renewable energy and electrification of transportation. Leveraging off a world class graphite asset in Tanzania, associated production IP and a strategy partnership with US based Charge CCV, Magnis will manage an end to end supply chain, sourcing the raw materials and associated technologies for these cells. Magnis has three core areas of focus which provide the Company with a strategic advantage; battery technologies, gigafactories and graphite.